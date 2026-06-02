Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: Taking a look at their stats

Two of football's greatest players: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redefined sporting rivalry forever. For over two decades, Messi, 38 and Ronaldo, 41 have been right on top, unfazed by changing times and defying age-related barriers.
They are the only two outfield players and among the three footballers ever to be heading to their record sixth FIFA World Cup. The third is Mexico's goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had a historic rivalry that is still continuing. From their days at Barcelona and Real Madrid to their face-offs at the international stage, they have given football fans several memories to cherish.
Both the players have now left Europe with the Argentine playing for USA's Inter Miami and the Portuguese for Saudi Arabia's Al- Nassr.
They have dominated world football for years on end, sharing 13 Ballon d'Ors between them. Despite their stellar careers and glittering trophy cabinets, there is one thing that separates them: the World Cup.
After back-to-back losses in the final and an especially heartbreaking World Cup Final loss in 2014, Lionel Messi led Argentina to the ultimate glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to get his hands on football's ultimate prize. Will this year finally belong to him?
While Messi goes into this World Cup as the defending champion, Ronaldo has his eyes on the prize, preparing for one last shot.
Before the tournament kicks off with pomp and show on June 11, let us have a look at the staggering statistics the two GOATs have at previous five editions of the FIFA World Cup they have featured in.
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is a World Cup champion. However, he has been very close to the dream in the previous years but it was not meant to happen then. Following his debut at the 2006 World Cup, 20 years ago, he has delivered brilliant performances on football's biggest stage.
Overall stats
Appearances: 26 (most appearances by male footballer at a World Cup)
Goals: 13 (4th highest at a World Cup; Argentina's all time top scorer in the tournament)
Assists: 8 (tied for the most assists with predecessor Diego Maradona; first and only player to assist in 5 different World Cups)
Trophies: 1 (FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar)
Individual prizes: Golden Ball (2014, 2022), 10 POTM awards
Tournament breakdown
Germany 2006: 3 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist (Argentina reached Quarter-finals)
South Africa 2010: 5 matches, 1 assist (Argentina reached Quarter-finals)
Brazil 2014: 7 matches, 4 goals, 1 assist (Argentina were runner-ups)
Russia 2018: 4 matches, 1 goal, 2 assists (Argentina reached Round of 16)
Qatar 2022: 7 matches, 7 goals, 3 assists (Argentina were Champions)
Portugal's star player has taken his country from being an underdog to a World Cup favourite. He has carried his team through difficult times but has ultimately fallen short. His attitude is unyielding and tenacity, inspiring. He became the oldest hat-trick scorer at a World Cup when he scored thrice against Spain in the 2018 World Cup at 33 years and 130 days old. He debuted in the tournament two decades ago, in 2006 and has never failed to impress.
Overall stats
Appearances: 22 (most by a Portuguese player)
Goals: 8 (first and only male player to score in 5 different World Cups)
Assists: 2
Tournament breakdown
Germany 2006: 6 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist (Portugal finished 4th)
South Africa 2010: 4 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist (Portugal reached Round of 16)
Brazil 2014: 3 matches, 1 goal (Portugal had a Group Stage exit)
Russia 2018: 4 matches, 4 goals (Portugal reached Round of 16)
Qatar 2022: 5 matches, 1 goal (Portugal reached Quarter-finals)
The two legends, considered to be greatest footballers and justifiably so, will begin their sixth World Cup campaign soon. Messi and Ronaldo will captain their respective countries. While the two sides have never met at the competition, this year may give fans the thrill of an iconic face-off.
Argentina has been drawn with Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J. Their first match is against Algeria on June 16. Portugal, grouped together with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia, will have kick off their campaign on June 17 against Congo.
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