Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup: Taking a look at their stats

Two of football's greatest players: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redefined sporting rivalry forever. For over two decades, Messi, 38 and Ronaldo, 41 have been right on top, unfazed by changing times and defying age-related barriers.

They are the only two outfield players and among the three footballers ever to be heading to their record sixth FIFA World Cup. The third is Mexico's goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: A rivalry for the ages

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had a historic rivalry that is still continuing. From their days at Barcelona and Real Madrid to their face-offs at the international stage, they have given football fans several memories to cherish.