Lamine Yamal's brother's favourite player is Lionel Messi's greatest rival

Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal has revealed an interesting information about his little brother, Keyne Yamal. In a recent interview, the 18-year-old said that Keyne is actually a Cristiano Ronaldo fan!
FC Barcelona and Spain footballer, Lamine Yamal opened up about his brother, Keyne Yamal, in a recent interview. The young talent said that his brother, though very young, has already decided that he wants to play for Spain when he grows up.
"I think he knows he’s going to play for Spain. I don’t know if he knows exactly what a World Cup is, but he knows he’s going to play for Spain", the footballer said.
What especially drew attention was the fact that the Barcelona star's brother was actually a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, who has been Lionel Messi's rival for two decades now.
Lamine currently dons the Number 10 jersey for his club, famously worn by Messi, a Barcelona legend. He was asked who Keyne looks up to amongst footballers and the Argentine legend does not feature.
"He likes Neymar, he likes Pedri, he likes Raphinha, he likes me… And well, and Cristiano Ronaldo", Lamine said, surprising many. His comments immediately went viral, sparking debate.
In a video that went around on social media a few weeks ago, Lamine's brother was seen celebrating with Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration after netting the ball in a backyard ground.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on June 11, 2026 and Lamine Yamal is expected to make his tournament debut with Spain. However, weeks before the World Cup, he suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg during a Barcelona match.
The injury sparked concerns among Spanish fans and even threatened his position at the World Cup. However, his recovery has been well and he is expected to be fit ahead of football's biggest tournament.
"I had never had a hamstring injury like that before, but I knew the recovery wasn't going to be fast. I was scared it would be something serious or that I’d relapse and miss the World Cup", Lamine said talking about the moments of uncertainty he went through.
Spain, drawn into Group H, will open their World Cup campaign on June 15, 2026 against Cape Verde.