Lamine Yamal's brother's favourite player is Lionel Messi's greatest rival

In a video that went around on social media a few weeks ago, Lamine's brother was seen celebrating with Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration after netting the ball in a backyard ground.

Lamine Yamal's injury ahead of the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on June 11, 2026 and Lamine Yamal is expected to make his tournament debut with Spain. However, weeks before the World Cup, he suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg during a Barcelona match.

The injury sparked concerns among Spanish fans and even threatened his position at the World Cup. However, his recovery has been well and he is expected to be fit ahead of football's biggest tournament.

"I had never had a hamstring injury like that before, but I knew the recovery wasn't going to be fast. I was scared it would be something serious or that I’d relapse and miss the World Cup", Lamine said talking about the moments of uncertainty he went through.

Spain, drawn into Group H, will open their World Cup campaign on June 15, 2026 against Cape Verde.