Will Lamine Yamal recover before the World Cup? Here’s what Hansi Flick thinks

Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal is going through a professional crisis after suffering an injury during a La Liga match on April 22, 2026, right before the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The hamstring injury that the teenager suffered during Barcelona's match against Celta Vigo, ended the season for the 18-year-old. Quite naturally, concern about his presence at the World Cup, set to begin on June 11, grew. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has sent an assuring message amidst speculation, sharing that Lamine's recovery is progressing well.
Lamine Yamal will miss some important club matches after it was announced he will not be available for the rest of the season due to his hamstring injury.
Amidst growing concern and the FIFA World Cup weeks away, Hansi Flick has sent out a reassuring message. Talking about Lamine's recovery, he said, "We’re in contact with the Federation’s medical staff, as well as our own. I’m in contact with Lamine, and he’s progressing well, which is the most important thing".
Spain and its fans will heave a sign of relief, given that their World Cup hopes largely depend on how the youngster lives up to expectations.
Spain coach Luis De La Fuente also weighed in on Lamine's injury and subsequent recovery. He said that he is not worried because the priority is to have "the best possible team". "There are players who can come in less than fully fit and still make a difference in the knockout stages", he added.
The Barcelona coach also said that there was no need to worry since there is still enough time for Lamine Yamal to recover and become fully fit for the World Cup. Proper recovery is crucial for the player at the moment, and rushing the process is not the way to go.
However, injuries are tricky and unpredictable. Controlled healing is the need of the hour and unless Lamine steps onto the pitch representing Spain, the concern will linger.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.