Will Lamine Yamal recover before the World Cup? Here’s what Hansi Flick thinks

Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal is going through a professional crisis after suffering an injury during a La Liga match on April 22, 2026, right before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The hamstring injury that the teenager suffered during Barcelona's match against Celta Vigo, ended the season for the 18-year-old. Quite naturally, concern about his presence at the World Cup, set to begin on June 11, grew. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has sent an assuring message amidst speculation, sharing that Lamine's recovery is progressing well.

While Lamine Yamal will miss the remaining season, his recovery is going well

Lamine Yamal will miss some important club matches after it was announced he will not be available for the rest of the season due to his hamstring injury.