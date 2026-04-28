Lamine Yamal now has a La Liga record that even Lionel Messi cannot claim

After Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona in August 2021, fans were devastated. While there was shock and despair amongst people who could not believe the two would ever part, there was serious concern about the void the legend was leaving behind.
It is hard to step into the shoes of a giant like Messi. Fans were almost certain there could never be another like him. While it is too soon to say that Barcelona has its second Messi, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal is seen as a worthy successor of the Argentine. He has now won the La Liga Player of the Month for a historic three times in a season.
A natural talent, Lamine reminds Barcelona fans of a young Lionel Messi who was unpredictable, dangerous and a spark of magic. However, the Spanish youngster, who now dons the iconic No 10 jersey, has a long way to go before he can be put on the same platform as the World Champion.
Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup debut in a few weeks, if things go well. The Spanish player suffered a hamstring injury recently during a Barcelona match that made him unavailable for the rest of the season. While medical reports suggests he will recover before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, fans are rightfully worried.
However, given his strength and determination, and of course, his age, Lamine will definitely bounce back stronger. He continues to display tremendous skills, contributing to his team's wins. In an unusual milestone, he has bagged the La Liga Player of the Month three times in a single season.
In April, the teenager bagged the award for a record third time, after also winning it in November and December in 2025. The award was first established in La Liga during the 2013/14 season but not even Lionel Messi has won it three times.
Messi has won the award twice in a single season, two times in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Other players like Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé have also bagged the award twice in one season, but Lamine is the only player in history to have taken the award home three times in a season.
What makes Lamine's case special is his age. At just 18 years of age he is breaking and creating records that only few have managed to achieve. Moreover, his consistency and dependability sets him apart from the rest.
While it is sad that he will no longer feature in the remaining season due to the injury, the World Cup will witness some serious talent if Lamine Yamal keeps up his performance for his country.
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