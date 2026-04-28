Lamine Yamal now has a La Liga record that even Lionel Messi cannot claim

After Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona in August 2021, fans were devastated. While there was shock and despair amongst people who could not believe the two would ever part, there was serious concern about the void the legend was leaving behind.

It is hard to step into the shoes of a giant like Messi. Fans were almost certain there could never be another like him. While it is too soon to say that Barcelona has its second Messi, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal is seen as a worthy successor of the Argentine. He has now won the La Liga Player of the Month for a historic three times in a season.

A natural talent, Lamine reminds Barcelona fans of a young Lionel Messi who was unpredictable, dangerous and a spark of magic. However, the Spanish youngster, who now dons the iconic No 10 jersey, has a long way to go before he can be put on the same platform as the World Champion.

Is Lamine Yamal another football legend in the making?

Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup debut in a few weeks, if things go well. The Spanish player suffered a hamstring injury recently during a Barcelona match that made him unavailable for the rest of the season. While medical reports suggests he will recover before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, fans are rightfully worried.