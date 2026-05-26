Kolkata’s 70-foot tall Lionel Messi statue is under scrutiny after structural problems surface

The statue was a giant vertical announcement that Kolkata remains India’s spiritual capital of football fandom, where allegiance to Argentina can feel more hereditary than political ideology. Though the locals had complained how the statue didn’t carry any facial resemblance to the football icon, it became one of the city’s most talked-about public attractions.

The statue itself was installed by Sreebhumi Sporting Club and unveiled in December 2025 as part of the much-hyped GOAT Tour associated with Lionel Messi. The statue carried the inscription “initiative of Shri Sujit Bose.” Messi inaugurated it virtually, his image beamed into a city that has spent decades emotionally outsourcing its football dreams to Latin America. But now the pilgrimage site wobbles.

The sculptor, Monty Paul, has defended the structure, insisting the movement was intentional. According to him, the statue was designed to sway slightly “like a tree” so it could absorb wind pressure and seismic stress.