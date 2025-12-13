Kolkata’s 70-foot Lionel Messi statue draws mockery from fans

Lionel Messi is all set to make his second visit to India between December 13 and 15 with his G.O.A.T tour. The three-day event kicks off with his arrival in Kolkata followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai and culminating in Delhi. Fans, in large numbers have bought tickets to see their football icon at the respective venues. Many have cancelled their personal plans and travelled from several kilometres just to meet the star.

Preparations in all four venues and cities are in full swing. Apart from the main event in the venue, the cities have also planned a grand welcome to squeeze in the local culture and display how much Messi means for the people of India, all during his short stay. In Kolkata, Messi is expected to head over to the Salt Lake Stadium for the event. He will also meet the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and actor Shah Rukh Khan. A meet-and-greet session with select fans is to follow. In between his packed schedule, a 70 foot tall statue of Messi will be unveiled in Salt Lake.