Kolkata’s 70-foot Lionel Messi statue draws mockery from fans

As part of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T tour in Kolkata, a large 70-foot statue of him is expected to be unveiled. Work has been going on around this installation for quite a few weeks and fans already have had their peek-a-boo moment of the statue. Interestingly, the moment public images of the statue started circulating; it has become the subject of criticism from several fans of the icon.
Lionel Messi is all set to make his second visit to India between December 13 and 15 with his G.O.A.T tour. The three-day event kicks off with his arrival in Kolkata followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai and culminating in Delhi. Fans, in large numbers have bought tickets to see their football icon at the respective venues. Many have cancelled their personal plans and travelled from several kilometres just to meet the star.
Preparations in all four venues and cities are in full swing. Apart from the main event in the venue, the cities have also planned a grand welcome to squeeze in the local culture and display how much Messi means for the people of India, all during his short stay. In Kolkata, Messi is expected to head over to the Salt Lake Stadium for the event. He will also meet the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and actor Shah Rukh Khan. A meet-and-greet session with select fans is to follow. In between his packed schedule, a 70 foot tall statue of Messi will be unveiled in Salt Lake.
Since the first glimpse of the statue has been circulating on social media, several fans have raised their voices and concern stating how the statue looks nothing like Lionel Messi. While one user on X mentions, “Looks a lot more like Lewandowski “ , another fan wrote, “All that and it doesn’t even look nothing like messi. On Instagram too, comments have been pouring in with a user writing, “Is this a abstract sculpture or what ??? The proportion is way bad .”
Well, good statue or bad statue, but the craze is real and all football lovers in Kolkata head over to Salt Lake Stadium to catch a glimpse of their icon – Lionel Messi.
