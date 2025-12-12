Brian Lara mentors Abhishek Sharma: Father reveals about their hours-long call

The rumour that Brian Lara is mentoring Abhishek Sharma has been widely circulated after Abhishek's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, said the West Indies legend is always advising the young Indian opener for hours. As per him, Brian Lara is not only teaching Abhishek on the play of the ball but also on the necessary discipline that is required if one wants to dominate red-ball cricket, a format in which the little one is getting more and more projected as a future asset.
Mr. Raj Kumar disclosed that Lara's talks are very detailed, well-organised, and focus largely on the concept of continually batting for a long time. He added that the support from the former West Indies captain is geared towards turning Abhishek's white-ball explosive game into a sound and attacking red-ball one. The father went on to say that the help from Lara also involves the emphasis on understanding the game-changing moments, being able to predict the bowler's delivery and creating one's innings with controlled aggression. Trying to keep these basics at the forefront, Lara is said to be getting Abhishek ready for a possible all-format role in the future.
In addition to Lara's direct involvement, the former India star Yuvraj Singh, who has been instrumental in developing the left-hander's power-hitting skill and his mental toughness, is also a major source of influence on Abhishek. The presence and experience of these senior figures are seen as a major factor behind Abhishek's recent strike of confidence and consistency in various formats of the game. His performances have led to talks about his readiness for the Indian Test team, with selectors becoming more and more interested in how he adapts to the longer spells and old balls.
The experts say that this fatherly guidance comes at the perfect moment in Abhishek's career when India is still on the lookout for dependable young batsmen who can perform well in all formats.
