Brian Lara mentors Abhishek Sharma: Father reveals about their hours-long call

The rumour that Brian Lara is mentoring Abhishek Sharma has been widely circulated after Abhishek's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, said the West Indies legend is always advising the young Indian opener for hours. As per him, Brian Lara is not only teaching Abhishek on the play of the ball but also on the necessary discipline that is required if one wants to dominate red-ball cricket, a format in which the little one is getting more and more projected as a future asset.

Brian Lara mentors Abhishek Sharma through consistent long sessions

Mr. Raj Kumar disclosed that Lara's talks are very detailed, well-organised, and focus largely on the concept of continually batting for a long time. He added that the support from the former West Indies captain is geared towards turning Abhishek's white-ball explosive game into a sound and attacking red-ball one. The father went on to say that the help from Lara also involves the emphasis on understanding the game-changing moments, being able to predict the bowler's delivery and creating one's innings with controlled aggression. Trying to keep these basics at the forefront, Lara is said to be getting Abhishek ready for a possible all-format role in the future.