Will Shah Rukh Khan meet Messi in Kolkata? SRK's tweet has fans in a frenzy

The red letter day for football fans in India is drawing close as football icon Lionel Messi prepares for his India visit. The legend will start his visit in Kolkata on December 13, 2025, kicking of the GOAT Tour of India.
Just ahead of the visit, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a cryptic post on social media suggesting that he would be there alongside Messi when he graces Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
Shah Rukh Khan has set the internet on frenzy after a post he made about the upcoming Lionel visit to Kolkata, the footballer's first stop of his India visit.
Rumours of the Bollywood badshah being a part of Saturday's event at the Salt Lake Stadium has been around, and now the actor's post has made the highly anticipated event even more interesting.
Taking to social media, Shah Rukh wrote, "This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium".
The post immediately went viral and fans got excited to see the film superstar alongside the football superstar. "King Khan meets Messi! Epic", wrote a fan under the post. "Cant wait for the biggest crossover, legend Khan", another fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Sir, you just show up… Bengal’s crowd will take care of making the day truly ‘Messi’!".
AI-generated images of Lionel Messi and Shah Rukh Khan together are spreading like wildfire on social media, building excitement for the event.
While Shah Rukh did not write in clear times that he will be a part of the Kolkata leg of the GOAT tour, his hints were subtle yet enough for fans to understand that a crossover is on the way.
Lionel Messi will also visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi as part of his once-in-a-lifetime tour of India and the anticipation is widespread. Messi will also unveil a 70-feet statue of himself, built in Kolkata.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.