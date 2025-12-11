Will Shah Rukh Khan meet Messi in Kolkata? SRK's tweet has fans in a frenzy

Rumours of the Bollywood badshah being a part of Saturday's event at the Salt Lake Stadium has been around, and now the actor's post has made the highly anticipated event even more interesting.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh wrote, "This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium".

The post immediately went viral and fans got excited to see the film superstar alongside the football superstar. "King Khan meets Messi! Epic", wrote a fan under the post. "Cant wait for the biggest crossover, legend Khan", another fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Sir, you just show up… Bengal’s crowd will take care of making the day truly ‘Messi’!".

AI-generated images of Lionel Messi and Shah Rukh Khan together are spreading like wildfire on social media, building excitement for the event.

While Shah Rukh did not write in clear times that he will be a part of the Kolkata leg of the GOAT tour, his hints were subtle yet enough for fans to understand that a crossover is on the way.

Lionel Messi will also visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi as part of his once-in-a-lifetime tour of India and the anticipation is widespread. Messi will also unveil a 70-feet statue of himself, built in Kolkata.