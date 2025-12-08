Kuldeep Yadav wins 'Impact Player' Award, Virat Kohli teases him

Virat Kohli did not miss the opportunity to tease his teammate as he asked him to cry. "Ro de, ro de", the cricketer said.

However, Kuldeep laughed in reply and went on to say, "Nothing much to say from my side. But congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu (Yashasvi Jaiswal). He played an unbelievable innings today. Yeah, let's enjoy this".

The spinner did not forget to thank the players who majorly contributed to the series win. In the deciding match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred and Virat displayed yet another stellar performance, scoring his 76th ODI fifty in the very important match.

In the first innings, India had bowled out South Africa for 270 runs. Kuldeep Yadav as well as bowler Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets each.

India's performance has been under scrutiny recently and this series win may mark a crucial juncture for the team. While the situation may get tense on the pitch at times, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav showed us that a little fun and friendly banter never hurts.