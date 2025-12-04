Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI century record in historic Ranchi innings

Virat Kohli's continued success has allowed him to create another piece of history in his already outstanding career trajectory. Kohli achieved his 52nd century when he scored 135 runs off only 120 balls in the first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi, matching the great Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries by a male cricketer. Kohli's consistent scoring prowess and superior technique within the ODI format have solidified him as one of the best batsmen in cricket history.

Fastest player to make 14,000 ODI runs

In addition to matching the century record, Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, having done so in just 287 innings, over 60 innings faster than Tendulkar, who accomplished it in 350 innings. Analysts indicate that the rapid accumulation of runs, along with his high conversion rate of runs to centuries, demonstrates exceptional talent and flexibility, especially given the increasing level of difficulty of International cricket. As a result, many analysts have deemed Kohli the "G.O.A.T." (Greatest Of All Time) in the modern ODI game.