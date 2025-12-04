Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI century record in historic Ranchi innings

Virat Kohli's continued success has allowed him to create another piece of history in his already outstanding career trajectory. Kohli achieved his 52nd century when he scored 135 runs off only 120 balls in the first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi, matching the great Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries by a male cricketer. Kohli's consistent scoring prowess and superior technique within the ODI format have solidified him as one of the best batsmen in cricket history.
In addition to matching the century record, Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, having done so in just 287 innings, over 60 innings faster than Tendulkar, who accomplished it in 350 innings. Analysts indicate that the rapid accumulation of runs, along with his high conversion rate of runs to centuries, demonstrates exceptional talent and flexibility, especially given the increasing level of difficulty of International cricket. As a result, many analysts have deemed Kohli the "G.O.A.T." (Greatest Of All Time) in the modern ODI game.
While Kohli achieved an incredibly impressive century, India ultimately lost the ODI in Ranchi to South Africa. This loss tied the series between the two nations. Kohli's century was an incredible personal accomplishment; however, it was also one of the very few times India lost an ODI with a century from Kohli. Cricket analysts referred to Kohli's performance as a "masterclass" and suggested that one player's extraordinary performance will sometimes differ from the team's result in high-pressure situations.
Kohli joins the ranks of such legends as Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the most elite statistical company, and he has shattered many of the established ODI records. Prior players and analysts recognize his ability to continue playing, adapt his game, and stay mentally tough, especially as the number of games professionals play has increased, as well as the level of competitiveness.
