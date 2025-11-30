Will BCCI ask Virat Kohli to come out of test retirement?

This report follows India's 2-0 loss in the home series against South Africa after a disappointing display of Test cricket. Gautam Gambhir, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the team came under a lot of criticism. He said that the poor performances were due to the young squad's inexperience.

The legends of the game, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have all retired from Test cricket and Gautam Gambhir is short on the experienced players.

Virat and Rohit both hung their boots in this format in May this year after they were finding it difficult to perform, thus being unable to contribute to the team.

Whether Virat Kohli is being actually considered for a return to the Test cricket, awaits confirmation. However, even if the offer is extender to the former India captain, it is doubtful if he will come out of his retirement.

Reports also said that Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of the selection committee has increased scrutiny and are keeping an eye on India's performance across formats. In fact, Virat and Rohit are walking on thin ice when it comes to ODI cricket, for any lack on their end, will lead to replacement.