Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli takes an indirect dig at Gautam Gambhir after India struggle win on home soil

Vikas Kohli's recent post, which has since been deleted, seemed to indirectly criticise Gautam Gambhir, stating how he believes that there is too much change in Team India and how this is unnecessary. Vikas's words came at a time when India were struggling to win their Home Test Series against South Africa, heightening already existing concerns regarding the form of the team. The statement "trying to boss around" was suggested as a reference to Gambhir's style of coaching, and thus Vikas's criticism towards Gambhir became a major topic of conversation between supporters and experts alike.
In his post, Vikas stated that the mindset of the team has changed significantly since the time of his career; back then, the team would play "to win even overseas." Now the mindset appears to be "saving matches even in India." Vikas's post quickly gained a lot of traction before it was deleted; however, screenshots had already been shared widely across various social media platforms.
Indian cricket team is currently going through some difficult times under Gambhir's tenure. India has struggled over the past year in all formats of the game, especially the Test matches, with the once mighty home team now battling it out against inconsistent batting and unstable selection issues.
The critics have pointed to many of the top order changes, the selection of young, inexperienced players, and the lack of team cohesion as key components to India's woes. The crisis started growing out of control for India with their poor performance at Guwahati and an early collapse that put them at risk of losing another Test series on home soil. The comments made by Vikas have resonated with a lot of the fan base that is upset and confused about the current state of the team.