Karan Johar reveals why Virat Kohli will never be on Koffee with Karan

Let’s be honest — if you’ve ever imagined Virat Kohli on Koffee with Karan, smirking over cappuccino froth while dodging Karan Johar’s rapid-fire questions about “the hottest cricketer in the dressing room,” you’re not alone. It’s the crossover episode Bollywood and cricket fans have fantasised about for years. But it’s never going to happen. And Karan Johar himself just told us why.
In a recent chat, Karan confessed that he never asked Virat to come on Koffee with Karan. Not once. And now, he says, he’s not asking any cricketers ever again. The reason? Two words that still haunt KJo’s caffeine kingdom: Hardik Pandya.
Back in 2019, that episode with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul went from cheeky banter to full-blown disaster faster than you can say “rapid fire.” Their offhand, tone-deaf remarks about women triggered nationwide outrage, BCCI suspensions, and a PR storm that had Karan publicly admitting he “felt responsible.” It was, in KJo’s words, a wake-up call and probably the last time a cricketer came anywhere near his couch.
“I’ve never asked Virat,” he said, almost like he’s learned to tread carefully after that fiasco. Which really means ‘no more sports stars on the couch, thank you very much’. Bollywood might flirt with scandal but cricket’s reputation can’t afford it.
And really, can you blame him? Virat’s brand is too polished, too controlled. The man who walks out to face bowlers at 150 km/h isn’t about to walk into Karan’s minefield of sex, exes, and scandal, especially with Anushka Sharma at home giving him that knowing glare.
So no, we’ll never get to see Virat picking between “Deepika or Katrina” or answering who slides into his DMs. The closest he’ll come to Karan Johar is maybe a polite “hello” at an awards show. And that’s fine because some worlds are best kept separate. One brews coffee; the other wins World Cups.
