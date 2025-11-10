Karan Johar reveals why Virat Kohli will never be on Koffee with Karan

And really, can you blame him? Virat’s brand is too polished, too controlled. The man who walks out to face bowlers at 150 km/h isn’t about to walk into Karan’s minefield of sex, exes, and scandal, especially with Anushka Sharma at home giving him that knowing glare.

So no, we’ll never get to see Virat picking between “Deepika or Katrina” or answering who slides into his DMs. The closest he’ll come to Karan Johar is maybe a polite “hello” at an awards show. And that’s fine because some worlds are best kept separate. One brews coffee; the other wins World Cups.