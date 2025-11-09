Pete Davidson returns to SNL to talk about Saudi Arabia festival gig

"Yeah, in case you’re wondering why I had to do a show in Saudi Arabia… we’re losing millions on this ferry. I assume that’s what the article says. I can’t spend $5 on a paywall when I got a kid on the way", Pete Davidson chimed in out of the blue, surprising fans and audience.

Continuing the jest, Colin Jost said, "I will tell you, on the other side, I definitely prefer having a kid to a ferry". Pete replied, "We even gave the boat a new name. We thought the Staten Island Ferry sounded too depressing, so now it’s called the Titanic 2".

Colin Jost then went on to say in an assuring tone that everything is going "very well" and said that Nike had paid them recently to put an advertisement for the New York City Marathon on the ferry and Pete Davidson agreed.

Pete Davidson then went on to say, "If Lorne Michaels has taught us anything, it’s that you never, ever give up. Even if everyone says the time has come and Tina Fey is ready to take over".

Referring to recent political developments in New York City, Pete added, "I have a message for everyone who did not vote for our new mayor: Hey, Staten Islanders! Did you promise to move out of New York if Mamdani won, but have too many warrants in New Jersey and not enough guns for Florida? Welcome to New Staten Island! We can’t call it the Titanic anymore, since the people on this ship will actually love running into ICE".