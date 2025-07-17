Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt pregnant with first baby

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together. She confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of couple photos and a video from their ultrasound appointment.

Elsie Hewitt has publicly confirmed she has endometriosis and has actively shared her experience. She was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery in 2024 to preserve her fertility.

Elsie Hewitt’s pregnancy gives hope to women with endometriosis

At the Blossom Ball in May 2025, Elsie spoke about managing her condition, emphasizing how Pete Davidson supports her. She said that he sets her up with a little heating pad.

They attended the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th Blossom Ball in New York on May 15, 2025.

Elsie and Pete were reported to be dating in March 2025 after photos of them swimming and kissing in Palm Beach, Florida surfaced.

Elsie Hewitt, a London-born actress, model, and influencer with over 1 million Instagram followers, has appeared in Industry, Dave, and Turnt. She also runs Elsie Eats, a food-focused Instagram account.

She is also going to be on her upcoming project Billy Knight, which is directed by Alec Griffin Roth. Others in the project are Al Pacino, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, Sara Sampaio, and Angela Sarafyan.

Pete Davidson rose to fame with Saturday Night Live (SNL) and later acted in The King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Bupkis, and The Freak Brothers. He is going to be in upcoming movies like The Home, The Pickup with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer, and How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch.