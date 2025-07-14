Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcome baby Colette

Olivia Culpo is officially a mom! The model-actress and former Miss Universe, 33, has welcomed her first child with her husband and NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 29. The couple shared the happy news with fans on July 13, posting a carousel of sweet, intimate photos from the delivery room on Instagram and introducing the world to their daughter: Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

All about Colette Annalise McCaffrey’s arrival

The new parents looked overjoyed in the pictures. One especially touching photo shows McCaffrey, dressed in hospital scrubs, gently leaning against Culpo’s head while she cradles newborn Colette. Another captures a close-up of the baby’s tiny arm — the kind of soft, heart-melting image that’s guaranteed to make your day.