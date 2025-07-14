Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcome baby Colette

Olivia Culpo is officially a mom! The model-actress and former Miss Universe, 33, has welcomed her first child with her husband and NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 29. The couple shared the happy news with fans on July 13, posting a carousel of sweet, intimate photos from the delivery room on Instagram and introducing the world to their daughter: Colette Annalise McCaffrey.
The new parents looked overjoyed in the pictures. One especially touching photo shows McCaffrey, dressed in hospital scrubs, gently leaning against Culpo’s head while she cradles newborn Colette. Another captures a close-up of the baby’s tiny arm — the kind of soft, heart-melting image that’s guaranteed to make your day.
Olivia also took to her Instagram stories to gush about Christian, praising his calming presence during labour. ‘As soon as he came into the room, I felt most at peace,’ she wrote, alongside a photo of McCaffrey supporting her during delivery.
The arrival of baby Colette marks a joyful new chapter for the couple, who tied the knot in a picture-perfect Rhode Island wedding in June 2024. Culpo turned heads in a regal long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a dramatic 16-foot lace veil.
Back in March, Olivia revealed her pregnancy in a dreamy Instagram post, dressed in a flowy white gown with the caption, ‘Next chapter, motherhood’. But the journey wasn’t entirely smooth. Just a week later, she opened up about a health scare that landed her on bed rest for four weeks due to pneumonia and a subchorionic hematoma — a type of uterine bleeding. Thankfully, both mom and baby made it through safely.
In a later interview, Culpo said she was most excited for the ‘bonding stage’ of motherhood, when babies start smiling and snuggling on your chest. And now, that time has officially begun.
From football fields to fashion shows to 3 a.m. feedings, it looks like Olivia and Christian are stepping into parenthood with love, grace and a whole lot of heart. Welcome to the world, Colette— you've already stolen it.