Paris Jackson raises eyebrows over MJ estate payments

At the center of her concern are "premium payments" made to three law firms. Paris alleges that these payouts include $625,000 disbursed in 2018 for undocumented legal hours—referred to as “uncaptured time” with little to no explanation for why the hours weren’t properly recorded or why they should be compensated in full.

According to reports, two of the three firms received their payments before gaining court authorization, which would violate existing legal protocols requiring only partial fees be paid until judicial review is complete. Paris called the practice a “lavish gratuity” for already well-paid attorneys and criticized the executors for failing to enforce even basic oversight, such as requiring detailed time logs.

The filing further questioned the estate’s lack of urgency in seeking timely court approvals for extraordinary legal expenses. Paris’ lawyer, Craig Peters, added that no written agreement supports the current practice of submitting fee approvals in six-month increments, and he demanded a formal timeline for pending accountings and legal reimbursements.