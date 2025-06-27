Legal drama escalates in Julia Ormond’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein facilitators

The legal fight over actress Julia Ormond’s 2023 suit against the individuals whom she alleges facilitated Harvey Weinstein‘s claimed sexual abuse has added another twist. Julia, the star of Legends of the Fall, alleges Harvey sexually assaulted her in 1995 and sued him, Miramax, Disney and her former talent agency CAA, claiming they did not warn her about Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse.

Julia Ormond Lawsuit: CAA claims actress knew of Harvey Weinstein‘s misconduct

But CAA is now pushing back against Julia’s account, asserting that she had new evidence — her own deposition testimony — which demonstrates she was already in on Harvey’s behavior before they became clients. The agency is asserting this discredits her argument that they owed her a warning.

This defense arises as CAA attempts to keep Disney and Miramax, which have settled confidentially with Julia, from being thrown out of the case. CAA accuses these firms of not cooperating with discovery requests and possibly having to pay any resulting damage award.

Julia’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, has condemned the CAA move as an effort to "derail" the settlement and indulge in "victim-blaming." Firetog said that CAA‘s "spiteful and meritless attempt" to shift blame will fail, as will their efforts to blame Ormond for her previous professional association with Harvey.

A CAA representative holds the new evidence "substantially undermines" Julia‘s claims against CAA, claiming she had an existing business relationship with Harvey and was subjected to his harassment prior to becoming a CAA client. The legal jostling continues, with a judge last year refusing CAA’s motion to dismiss the case, ruling there was a plausible theory that CAA "knew or had reason to know of a potential assault by Weinstein." CAA‘s appeal is pending.