Enjoy the summer in style with this line of luxe, handcrafted footwear

This summer, let your wardrobe breathe easy—and look effortlessly chic—with the latest drop from Brune & Bareskin, India’s premier homegrown name in luxury leather and lifestyle. The Summer 2025 Collection arrives like a soft breeze on a sunlit afternoon: refreshing, refined, and unmistakably stylish.

Brune & Bareskin launches luxe handcrafted footwear

Melding old-world craftsmanship with a modern, laid-back spirit, this curated collection is designed for those who appreciate the finer things—but live for the moment. From finely handcrafted loafers that speak of heritage to easygoing slip-ons made for spontaneous road trips, every piece is a seamless blend of comfort and elegance.

Inspired by the golden glow of summer days, the palette leans into serene pastels, earthy hues, and timeless whites—tones that evoke sandy shores, sun-bleached rooftops, and crisp linen mornings. Each item comes with a personal touch: customize your pick with initials, monograms, or bespoke details that make it uniquely yours.

Whether you're brunching by the beach or meandering through city streets, Brune & Bareskin’s Summer 2025 Collection is your go-to for relaxed luxury that doesn't try too hard—because true style never has to.

Price on request.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain