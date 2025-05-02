Diljit Dosanjh and K-Pop sensation Jackson Wang to collaborate for a song, BUCK; here are the details

K-pop star Jackson Wang and Punjabi and Bollywood singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have joined forces for a new single, BUCK. The song, scheduled to release on May 9, brings together two of Asia's biggest music stars.

Jackson, a member of K-pop band GOT7 and an established solo artiste, is known for hits like 100 Ways and Blow. The Hong Kong-born musician has gained substantial followers throughout Asia, the United States and Europe with his unique blend of pop, hip-hop and R&B.

Diljit enters this collaboration following his ground-breaking performance at Coachella and numerous successful global tours.

Adding to the anticipation, Jackson is also expected to visit Mumbai on May 10 to promote the song, marking his second major appearance in India.

According to sources, the collaboration worked out after both the artistes expressed interest in working together.

Jackson Wang and his recent release

Jackson has also released his new single GBAD, off his much-awaited album Magic Man 2, which is due to release later this year. The release follows the album’s lead single, High Alone, pondering feelings of loneliness, melancholy, and self-harm while establishing Magic Man 2’s sensitive themes.

GBAD, unlike High Alone, is not only about the fragile mind or human tendencies, rather, it’s an empowering statement of self-assertion, going against social norms and the emotional and personal impact of valuing self-respect and well-being.

According to a press release, with GBAD Jackson “sheds his people-pleasing tendencies” because, as he explains in the song, setting boundaries is sometimes a necessary act of growth. The song encourages putting yourself first, even if others criticise or misunderstand you.