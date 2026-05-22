Cristiano Ronaldo wins first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo finally has his hands on his first ever Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr. The club defeated Damac 4-1 on Thursday, May 21, 2026 and Ronaldo scored a brace to seal the victory.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr back in January 2023 but could not clinch the Saudi Pro League trophy until this Thursday. He lifted the trophy with his team after defeating Damac.
While this is the club's 11th league title, it is Ronaldo's first. Al Nassr ended the season two points clear of arch rivals Al Hilal and took the title contest till the last match day of the season.
Al Nassr could have sealed the victory last week against Al Hilal but a stoppage time own goal by Ronaldo's team led to a draw, delaying title hopes. A few days later, they even lost the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka. However, smiles have now returned to the players' faces as they enjoy their new title.
Even at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be instrumental. In what was a comfortable victory for Al Nassr, he scored a brace, in the 62nd and 80th minutes. His team was already leading 2-1 by then, making his goals a sweet icing on the cake.
Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané opened the scoresheet after he netted the ball in the 33rd minute. Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 51st minute and Al Nassr looked comfortable. However, a penalty for Damac kept them on their toes when Morlaye Sylla converted it successfully in 57th minute.
Five minutes later, Ronaldo made sure the lead was secure and there was no turning back for Al Nassr then. The Portuguese star also took his goal tally up to 28 for this season.
The win was an extremely emotional one for Ronaldo who was teary-eyed and proud of his team. Fans erupted with joy as he lifted the celebration amidst loud cheers and confetti shower. This will be a huge feather in the cap ahead of Ronaldo's sixth World Cup appearance with Portugal in June.