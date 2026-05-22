Cristiano Ronaldo wins first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr

While this is the club's 11th league title, it is Ronaldo's first. Al Nassr ended the season two points clear of arch rivals Al Hilal and took the title contest till the last match day of the season.

Al Nassr could have sealed the victory last week against Al Hilal but a stoppage time own goal by Ronaldo's team led to a draw, delaying title hopes. A few days later, they even lost the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka. However, smiles have now returned to the players' faces as they enjoy their new title.

The road to 4-1 victory

Even at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be instrumental. In what was a comfortable victory for Al Nassr, he scored a brace, in the 62nd and 80th minutes. His team was already leading 2-1 by then, making his goals a sweet icing on the cake.