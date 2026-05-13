Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as Al-Nassr delays title hopes after shock draw

Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for the Saudi Pro League title has been further extended. While victory seemed inevitable for Al Nassr on Tuesday against arch rivals Al Hilal, the former squashed their own hopes after scoring a late own goal, ending the match 1-1.
Al Nassr were all set to win the Saudi Pro League trophy on Tuesday but the last few seconds changed it all. Cristiano Ronaldo's team was leading 1-0 against fellow title contenders Al Hilal after Mohamed Simakan scored in the 37th minute.
However, a bizarre own goal by Al Nassr in the final seconds of the game (90+9') turned the game on its head and made the impossible come true. Only a win would have ensured a league victory for Al Nassr who must now wait for their final match of the league.
Al Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with 83 points from 33 games and their next game will be a deciding factor. Their rivals, Al Hilal is right behind them, with 78 points and two games remaining.
Al-Nassr fans and players were visibly shocked when their goalkeeper Bento's throw-in went awry and ended up inside their own goal. Their captain, Cristiano sat in disbelief. The Portuguese legend is yet to win the Saudi Pro League with his club.
However, Cristiano is not someone who gives up easily. Following the unbelievable draw on Tuesday, the 41-year-old took to his social media to send a message to everyone. Sharing a picture of himself visibly frustrated, he wrote, "The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!".
While victory may have slipped this week, Al Nassr must do their best in the match against Gamba Osaka, on May 16, 2026 to claim the trophy.
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