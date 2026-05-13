Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated as Al-Nassr delays title hopes after shock draw

Al-Nassr fans and players were visibly shocked when their goalkeeper Bento's throw-in went awry and ended up inside their own goal. Their captain, Cristiano sat in disbelief. The Portuguese legend is yet to win the Saudi Pro League with his club.

However, Cristiano is not someone who gives up easily. Following the unbelievable draw on Tuesday, the 41-year-old took to his social media to send a message to everyone. Sharing a picture of himself visibly frustrated, he wrote, "The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!".

While victory may have slipped this week, Al Nassr must do their best in the match against Gamba Osaka, on May 16, 2026 to claim the trophy.