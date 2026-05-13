Former Portugal coach Paulo Bento on why his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo worsened

Paulo believes that a player should respect boundaries and not try to overrule decisions made by the manager. Even as a player, he said, that he never challenged a coach's decision.

He said, "As a player, I never asked any coach why I wasn't playing. But that doesn't stop them from asking me and me trying to explain. There are things that have boundaries, and leaders shouldn't be afraid to have well-defined hierarchies. The players have to know who has the power in the locker room. From the moment they don't know, things are over or close to being over."

Even when dealing with star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo refused to let go of his managerial principles, although that affected his dynamic with the footballer.