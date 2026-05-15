High temperatures threaten player safety at 2026 FIFA World Cup, experts worried

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin in less than a month, on June 11, 2026, in the peak of summer. Jointly hosted by three countries, Canada, Mexico and USA, scientists are worried that high temperatures in the North American matches can be challenging for the players.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and the excitement is at its peak. However, experts are worried about the high temperatures during matches that can get really challenging for the players.
The World Weather Attribution carried out an analysis which suggest that almost 25% of the total 104 matches in the tournament will most probably be played in high heat that exceeds the safety limit suggested by FIFPRO, the global representative organisation for professional footballers.
This is all thanks to global warming that hundreds of players run the risk of having to play the most important football matches of their lives in conditions not seen as conducive.
In a statement, FIFPRO medical director Vincent Gouttebarge said, "The calculations to estimate the likelihood of 2026 FIFA World Cup games being played in high WBGT [WetBulb Globe Temperature] conditions are in line with FIFPRO's calculations published in 2023".
He added, "These estimations justify the need for - and implementation of - a series of mitigation strategies with a view to better protecting players' health and performance when they are exposed to hot conditions."
According to FIFPRO, there must be cooling breaks are mandatory when the WBGT rises above 26 degrees Celsius. It further directs matches to be postponed if it crosses 28 degrees Celsius.
In response, FIFA has come up with measures to ensure player protection during heat, such as three-minute of mandated hydration breaks during each half. It has also arranged cooling infrastructure for both players, staffs and fans.
In a media statement, FIFA said, "FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff". However, despite the measures it is yet to be seen how players acclimatise to the adverse weather conditions during the tournament.