High temperatures threaten player safety at 2026 FIFA World Cup, experts worried

The World Weather Attribution carried out an analysis which suggest that almost 25% of the total 104 matches in the tournament will most probably be played in high heat that exceeds the safety limit suggested by FIFPRO, the global representative organisation for professional footballers.

This is all thanks to global warming that hundreds of players run the risk of having to play the most important football matches of their lives in conditions not seen as conducive.

In a statement, FIFPRO medical director Vincent Gouttebarge said, "The calculations to estimate the likelihood of 2026 FIFA World Cup games being played in high WBGT [WetBulb Globe Temperature] conditions are in line with FIFPRO's calculations published in 2023".

He added, "These estimations justify the need for - and implementation of - a series of mitigation strategies with a view to better protecting players' health and performance when they are exposed to hot conditions."