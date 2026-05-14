Will the 2026 FIFA World Cup be broadcast in India? No deal reached yet

With no official broadcaster announced for India yet, rumours about Doordarshan (DD Sports) being in talks with FIFA has been doing the rounds, but nothing has been confirmed.

Reportedly, private broadcasters like Reliance-Disney) refused to bid for media right owing to the sky-high costs of more than $35M. Moreover, given the World Cup is happening on the other side of the globe, most matches will take place between midnight and early morning in India, making it an extremely unusual slot. However, fans are waiting for the national broadcaster to step in.

The issue pertaining to the media rights is getting complicated by the day and has even reached the Delhi High Court. The court issued notices on Tuesday to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharati requesting them to secure broadcasting rights of the tournament urgently.