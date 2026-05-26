How to plan the perfect summer vacation without the crowd, heat, high prices?

The summer holiday season has arrived; however, it has brought along with it exorbitantly priced airline tickets, busy airports, and high hotel rates. And that’s precisely why these tips for summer trips matter more at this time of the year. Indians today are travelling like never before, whether it is taking a short vacation to Goa, a family vacation to Himachal Pradesh, or even an economical getaway to Vietnam and Sri Lanka. What’s best about all of this? You don’t require a fancy budget to have a memorable summer vacation.
Summer in Europe could easily make a huge hole in your pockets. Why not take into account destinations that promise exciting times without being outrageously expensive? For international trips, choose Bali, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and even the South of Portugal. If you decide to stick with India, then perhaps Pondicherry, Gokarna, Coorg or Shillong might just do for you. If peace and silence appeals to you rather than busy beaches, head to places like Spiti Valley and Tirthan Valley or even Slovenia’s wine regions.
Everyone does not like sweating while sightseeing. Some options available for those wishing to experience a cool atmosphere are Ladakh, Munnar, or Ooty in India. Overseas, one can consider visiting Vienna or the Dolomites for a summer holiday. Dress in light clothes, drink plenty of water, and take cooling towels, caps, and fans; these are some of the essential tips for summer trips.
Flights tend to become expensive closer to their dates. Reservations should be made several months prior, but you can still monitor price changes until your scheduled flight day, in case you are entitled to changes in price or free cancellations. Vacation properties also deserve a second glance. If you see low rates with low-resolution photos, no reviews, or very small rooms, you should definitely be suspicious.
It's always best to travel lightly as that will reduce costs and prevent unnecessary worries. Airlines around the world are imposing higher charges for luggage, and thus flying without a suitcase might become necessary.
As for regular fliers, services such as TSA PreCheck at foreign airports or priority check-in service would help you save time. Here is one of the most important tips for summer trips that you may wanna add to the travel checklist: always have your chargers, snacks, and an extra outfit on board with you.
Rajasthan, Kerala, and even the Northeast offer wonderful road trip vacations during the summer. Traveling by train is gaining popularity too, particularly among families who prefer leisurely travel. Just remember basic travel etiquettes; do not hog seats, blast music or overpack shared spaces.