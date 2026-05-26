How to plan the perfect summer vacation without the crowd, heat, high prices?

The summer holiday season has arrived; however, it has brought along with it exorbitantly priced airline tickets, busy airports, and high hotel rates. And that’s precisely why these tips for summer trips matter more at this time of the year. Indians today are travelling like never before, whether it is taking a short vacation to Goa, a family vacation to Himachal Pradesh, or even an economical getaway to Vietnam and Sri Lanka. What’s best about all of this? You don’t require a fancy budget to have a memorable summer vacation.

Tips for summer trips: Where to go, what to book and how to travel smarter

Summer in Europe could easily make a huge hole in your pockets. Why not take into account destinations that promise exciting times without being outrageously expensive? For international trips, choose Bali, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and even the South of Portugal. If you decide to stick with India, then perhaps Pondicherry, Gokarna, Coorg or Shillong might just do for you. If peace and silence appeals to you rather than busy beaches, head to places like Spiti Valley and Tirthan Valley or even Slovenia’s wine regions.