Summer vacation spots which Indian travellers are exploring this summer

As summer draws near, Indian travellers are dusting off their passports and packing their bags for a season of discovery, connection and conscious escapes. According to a leading digital travel platforms, this summer brings a refreshing shift towards purposeful travel.
On the domestic front, while bustling metropolises like Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi continue to hold their ground, the allure of cooler climates is proving irresistible. From April 15 to June 30, Indian travellers have shown a marked preference for serene highland getaways, with Ooty, Manali, Darjeeling, Rishikesh, Munnar and Srinagar ranking among the top ten most searched destinations.
Dubbed the coolcation trend, this growing inclination for breezy hill stations speaks to a deeper desire for rejuvenation — travellers are swapping scorching cityscapes for the peace and tranquillity of altitude. Other destinations like Madikeri, Gangtok and coastal Varkala are also witnessing a surge in interest, emerging as strong contenders for summer holidays.
Indian travellers are also casting their nets wider this summer. Whether it’s the opulence of Dubai, the cosmopolitan flair of Singapore, or the coastal charm of Bali. What’s especially striking this year is the exponential rise in interest for Tokyo and Abu Dhabi. Tokyo has seen a 110 percent jump in searches, while Abu Dhabi has experienced a whopping 180 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The appeal? A perfect blend of family-friendly attractions, unique experiences and cultural immersion.
Meanwhile, European stalwarts like London and Paris continue to charm Indian globetrotters, reaffirming their timeless appeal. On the other end of the spectrum, coastal hotspots like Goa and spiritual retreats like Rishikesh continue to draw families looking for either a beachside breather or a more introspective escape.