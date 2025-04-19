Summer vacation spots which Indian travellers are exploring this summer

On the domestic front, while bustling metropolises like Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi continue to hold their ground, the allure of cooler climates is proving irresistible. From April 15 to June 30, Indian travellers have shown a marked preference for serene highland getaways, with Ooty, Manali, Darjeeling, Rishikesh, Munnar and Srinagar ranking among the top ten most searched destinations.

Dubbed the coolcation trend, this growing inclination for breezy hill stations speaks to a deeper desire for rejuvenation — travellers are swapping scorching cityscapes for the peace and tranquillity of altitude. Other destinations like Madikeri, Gangtok and coastal Varkala are also witnessing a surge in interest, emerging as strong contenders for summer holidays.