FIFA adds new World Cup tickets more expensive than before

With the FIFA World Cup only weeks away, a few more tiers of tickets have been added, which are even more expensive than the ones already sold.
According to the latest FIFA tickets, a front category 1 seat is priced at $4,105 in the match between USA and Paraguay set to be played on June 12, 2026 in California.
FIFA has added a new tier of tickets which have been highly priced. Last week, Category 1 tickets cost $2,735 but the new tickets costs more than $4K. Besides the front category, a front category 2 tier has also been added for $1,940 to $2,330 for the same US opener match.
FIFA has been facing the wrath of football fans for quite some time for an unusually high match ticket tariff in this year's World Cup. Usually, FIFA World Cup tournaments see affordable ticket prices that allow fans to travel from their home countries to the host ones.
However, this year, with the tournament expanding to a 48-match format, FIFA also introduced dynamic pricing which skyrocketed the ticket prices, making it unaffordable for many genuine fans.
FIFA has also added category 1 seats for Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina un Toronto on June 12. The tickets cost upto $3,360. For the Round of 16 matches, tickets worth $905 have been added.
The World Cup Final tickets, naturally, cost the most with the top price reaching $10,990 last week. The category 2 tickets have been priced at $7,380 while category 3 costs $5,785.
The FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 11, 2026 and will go on till July 19, 2026, jointly hosted by U.S.A., Mexico and Canada.