FIFA adds new World Cup tickets more expensive than before

With the FIFA World Cup only weeks away, a few more tiers of tickets have been added, which are even more expensive than the ones already sold.

According to the latest FIFA tickets, a front category 1 seat is priced at $4,105 in the match between USA and Paraguay set to be played on June 12, 2026 in California.

FIFA hikes up prices for new batch of World Cup tickets

FIFA has added a new tier of tickets which have been highly priced. Last week, Category 1 tickets cost $2,735 but the new tickets costs more than $4K. Besides the front category, a front category 2 tier has also been added for $1,940 to $2,330 for the same US opener match.