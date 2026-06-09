Move over, Cristiano, there are new eye-candies this World Cup

While you gloss over the list of the most talented players in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, here's our pick for the most charming players who can make you a little weak in the knees whenever they appear on your screens!
The 21-year-old Spanish player will be representing his country at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and is a precious talent. However, Pablo Gavi's aura goes beyond the football pitch and none other than the Princess Leonor of Spain was rumoured to have a huge crush on the Barcelona midfielder.
Leandro Paredes is a key player in the Argentina national team who will defend their trophy at the upcoming World Cup tournament. Famous for his eyes, the 31-year-old has an elite fitness routine and is definitely among the most attractive players we will see in the tournament.
The American star will play the World Cup at home and the world will realise his immense fan following. Besides his footballing prowess, his dashing looks and enigmatic persona can turn more heads than one.
Many eyes will be on this Turkish youngster who will be playing his first ever World Cup in a few days. However, the 21-year-old has also drawn some serious attention thanks to his sharp features and charisma. While his talent will do the talking on field, he might return home with more fans than before.
People drool over English men because of their accent that many find attractive and Jude fits the bill as the charismatic, handsome Englishman. A phenomenon on field, the 22-year-old will definitely make sure you swoon over him.
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