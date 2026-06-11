FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies: Date, time, streaming and how to watch live in India

The FIFA World Cup is back after four years, bringing in excitement and anticipation. The 2026 edition of the tournament kicks off in a few hours, with the opening match between Mexico vs South Africa inaugurating the World Cup at 12:30 am IST, June 12, 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will have three Opening Ceremonies

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being jointly hosted by Mexico, US and Canada. The historic tournament will see 48 teams take on each other, in the biggest ever edition of football's greatest tournament.