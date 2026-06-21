‘Have faith': Vozinha’s mom speaks out as Cape Verde gets back to World Cup field

Today Sunday and it's Father’s Day. Except, perhaps, for Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

The feel-good story of the World Cup was back on the field Sunday, when Cape Verde took on Uruguay in the second group-stage match for both teams. And Vozinha, whose name is Josimar José Évora Dias, had his mother in the stands for that match; she was unable to attend Cape Verde’s stunning opening draw against Spain because she couldn’t obtain a visa.

World Cup diary: Vozinha’s mother enjoys VIP status in Uruguay game

Ana Candida Evora is here now, though, making Cape Verde’s story even better.

“I want to thank all the fans, everyone who helped in the process, for the support you gave to the team, especially to Cabo Verde,” Evora said Sunday in remarks distributed by FIFA in a video message. “We’re all rooting for Cabo Verde to play well, to shine on the pitch. The players need to have faith and everything will go well.