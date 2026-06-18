Will Lionel Messi return for his seventh World Cup in 2030? The GOAT had this to say

Back again in 2026, he gave a standout performance against Algeria on Tuesday at the Kansas City Stadium, becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick at the world. Immediately football fans began asking, will he consider playing a seventh World Cup four years later?

"No, no, definitely not", replied Messi when asked the question after the match. Ruling out all possibility of him appearing in the next World Cup, he continued talking about his national team, "As I’ve been saying here. The truth is, we’re in good shape to compete."

"This team has always shown that it competes hard and never lets up. No matter the opponent, it always tries to take the lead. The first half wasn’t easy; it’s getting harder and harder to compete. We’ve been seeing in the World Cup that all the matches are very evenly matched, and no one gives you anything for free", he added.