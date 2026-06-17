Lionel Messi sets 10 records in his first FIFA World Cup 2026 match: Here's a breakdown

When Lionel Messi began his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16, 2026 and captained his country Argentina in their opening match against Algeria, he had already made history.

However, what followed next was nothing short of magical. Messi put the pitch on fire, scoring a hat-trick in the very first match. From record appearance at the tournament to the first World Cup hat-trick, all Messi did was make history, as he began writing another chapter of his magnificent life.

Let us have a look at all the records he made in a single match.