Lionel Messi stuns Algeria with a hat-trick as Argentina kick off World Cup campaign

The ultimate showman has arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026, delivering in style. On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Argentina kicked-off their World Cup campaign against Algeria in a Group J clash. They secured a dominating 3-0 win with Lionel Messi scoring a stunning hat-trick in his record sixth FIFA World Cup.
Holders Argentina are among the favourites at this year's FIFA World Cup and they are off to a perfect start. With Argentine legend Lionel Messi as their captain, the tactically gifted team will look to retain the World Cup title.
Argentina began their title defence against Algeria on Tuesday and in a splendid yet expected way, Messi showed up in style, scoring his first ever career World Cup hat-trick in his record 200th international appearance.
The South American giants dominated the match from the very beginning but Algeria looked determined too. Within the first ten minutes, both sides had one goal ruled off for offside each (including Messi's shot for Argentina).
In the 17th minute, Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul made a sublime pass to Messi who scored a stunning goal from outside the penalty box. The 38-year-old doubled the lead in the 60th, scoring from the rebound.
Finally, he completed his much-awaited World Cup hat-trick in the 76th minute with another magnificent shot. He was substituted minutes later and went on to win the Player of the Match award.
Lionel Messi is a master of the game who keeps on surpassing expectations. Despite being in great shape, many thought it would be difficult for the former Barcelona to replicate his stellar performance at the 2022 World Cup. However, days before his 39th birthday, Messi continues to break records.
Messi became the first-ever player to appear in six different FIFA World Cup. The record will soon be tied by his rival Cristiano Ronaldo when he plays for Portugal on Wednesday, June 17.
Having scored the hat-trick, the Rosario-born footballer is now tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the highest ever goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup, with 16 goals.
The reigning World Champions had the dream start to the World Cup, orchestrated by their main man, Lionel Messi. Making this day even more special, the former Barcelona star made his World Cup debut with Argentina on this very day, June 16, 2006.
On his first match in football's biggest stage, 18-year-old Messi scored a goal and gave an assist in his country's 6-0 victory against Serbia and Montenegro, becoming the youngest goalscorer for his country in World Cup history. 20 years and a World Cup win later, he is now the oldest scorer too.
Argentina will return for their second match on Monday, June 22 at 10:30 PM IST as they take on Algeria.