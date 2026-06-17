Lionel Messi stuns Algeria with a hat-trick as Argentina kick off World Cup campaign

Argentina began their title defence against Algeria on Tuesday and in a splendid yet expected way, Messi showed up in style, scoring his first ever career World Cup hat-trick in his record 200th international appearance.

The South American giants dominated the match from the very beginning but Algeria looked determined too. Within the first ten minutes, both sides had one goal ruled off for offside each (including Messi's shot for Argentina).

In the 17th minute, Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul made a sublime pass to Messi who scored a stunning goal from outside the penalty box. The 38-year-old doubled the lead in the 60th, scoring from the rebound.