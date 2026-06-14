FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil and Morocco settle for a draw in opening match

For many, the football World Cup truly begins when countries with rich footballing legacies, like Brazil and Argentina, get down to play in the biggest tournament.
Brazil began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Saturday, June 13, 2026 (Sunday, June 12 IST) against a strong opponent, Morocco. In a thrilling contest that saw stunning goals and a vibrant ambience, the two points shared points as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
The stands at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey were brimming with enthusiasm and energy that football fans are famous for. With more than 80,000 fans at the stadium, the atmosphere was perfect for a World Cup match everyone was looking forward to.
The first match of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw two top-tier footballing nations, Brazil and Morocco, currently ranked 6th and 7th respectively according to FIFA rankings, take on each other on football's biggest stage.
What began as a fast-paced, thrilling match with both sides hungry to score goals, ended in an underwhelming 1-1 draw. Once the match kicked-off, Morocco, who were World Cup 2022 semi-finalists, dominated the possession and controlled the pace of the match showing immense promise.
The African side's Ismael Saibari broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a brilliant goal. Soon after, Brazil's star, Vinícius Júnior made no mistake and equalised in the 32nd minute with a screamer.
Brazil, considered to be tournament favourites by many, had a disappointing qualifying campaign despite having a hoard of talented players and an iconic coach, Carlo Ancelotti who made his World Cup debut as manager on Saturday.
With their star-player Neymar Jr on the bench due to injury, the Latin American team failed to show the spark they are famous for and lacked control of the game overall.
Both sides had their respective moments of brilliance with powerful attacks and counter-attacks but failed to convert them into goals. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Brazil's Alisson Becker both made important saves in the match.
In the second half, Morocco played defensive to ensure they did not concede and reduced their attack. The match ended in a draw as the five-time World Champions and African giants shared a point each.