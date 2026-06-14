FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil and Morocco settle for a draw in opening match

For many, the football World Cup truly begins when countries with rich footballing legacies, like Brazil and Argentina, get down to play in the biggest tournament.

Brazil began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Saturday, June 13, 2026 (Sunday, June 12 IST) against a strong opponent, Morocco. In a thrilling contest that saw stunning goals and a vibrant ambience, the two points shared points as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The first high-voltage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends in a draw

The stands at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey were brimming with enthusiasm and energy that football fans are famous for. With more than 80,000 fans at the stadium, the atmosphere was perfect for a World Cup match everyone was looking forward to.