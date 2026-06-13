FIFA World Cup 2026: England’s training equipment stolen before opening match

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway, England faces an unusual situation. Ahead of the team's first training session in USA's Kansas City, they found a great of training equipment to be missing.

It is being reported that important equipment including training boots of many players, official match balls and more were stolen while they were being transported from Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Missouri.

England’s training equipment stolen in transit

The English team was training in West Palm Beach, Florida which was the side's training base before the FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 11, 2026. However, they were supposed to transfer all training equipment to their current training base when many things were robbed during transportation.