FIFA World Cup 2026: England’s training equipment stolen before opening match

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway, England faces an unusual situation. Ahead of the team's first training session in USA's Kansas City, they found a great of training equipment to be missing.
It is being reported that important equipment including training boots of many players, official match balls and more were stolen while they were being transported from Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Missouri.
The English team was training in West Palm Beach, Florida which was the side's training base before the FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 11, 2026. However, they were supposed to transfer all training equipment to their current training base when many things were robbed during transportation.
The incident naturally drew attention as many top player's from coach Thomas Tuchel's team saw that their boots were missing. According to reports, the Kansas City Police took up the matter and so far two people have been detained.
A spokesperson of the police department shared, "Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation". The investigation is still underway.
The stolen training equipment is worth a lot of money but more importantly, these equipments are required by the players to fully prepare before their first World Cup match against Croatia on Wednesday, June 18 at 1:30am IST.
England is currently helping local authorities to try and recover the stolen goods as they gear up for their first training session in Kansas City, set to take place on Saturday.
Hopefully, the team is able to successfully wade through the crisis and concentrate on their World Cup campaign. With a team full of talented players like Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and more, they are among the favourites to win the tournament.
Coached by the iconic Thomas Tuchel, they are drawn into Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama.
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