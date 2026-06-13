Lisa, Katy Perry dazzle in World Cup's last Opening Ceremony in USA

In a historic first, the 2026 FIFA World Cup had three Opening Ceremonies, one each for its three hosting nations: Mexico, Canada and the US. The third and last ceremony in the USA wrapped up with a great show ahead of the host country's match against Paraguay.
On Friday, June 12, 2026 (Saturday, June 13, 2026 IST), popular stars like Katy Perry, Lisa and more took the stage in Inglewood's Los Angeles Stadium to deliver electrifying performances, thus inaugurating the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA.
Future joined by Tyla set the stage on fire with the rendition of their official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, Game Time, starting off the party in the United States with the last of the trio of Opening Ceremonies.
BLACKPINK sensation Lisa was joined by Brazilian star Anitta and Nigeria's Rema and they performed yet another song, Goals, from the official FIFA Album of this tournament. The multilingual song is a result of global collaboration which combines Latin pop, K-pop as well as Afro-beat percussion.
In the standout performance, pop-star Katy Perry sang her song Wonder along with 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka. He had recorded the song with Katy when he was 5 years of age.
Dressed in a shiny silver tinsel fringe dress from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection by English fashion designer Stella McCartney, the 41-year-old performer kicked off the US leg of the tournament. Katy headlined the Opening Ceremony alongside K-Pop star Lisa and American rapper Future.
Ahead of the match, the Paraguayan anthem was performed by the country's musical duo Purahéi Soul. This was followed by an emotional rendition of the USA anthem by country musicians Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney.
The USA vs Paraguay match was a high-voltage contest where the hosts completely dominated in the 4-1 victory. This marked the first time that USA scored four goals in a single Men's World Cup match.