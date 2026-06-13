Lisa, Katy Perry dazzle in World Cup's last Opening Ceremony in USA

In a historic first, the 2026 FIFA World Cup had three Opening Ceremonies, one each for its three hosting nations: Mexico, Canada and the US. The third and last ceremony in the USA wrapped up with a great show ahead of the host country's match against Paraguay.

A star-studded show concludes the trio of Opening Ceremonies at the World Cup

On Friday, June 12, 2026 (Saturday, June 13, 2026 IST), popular stars like Katy Perry, Lisa and more took the stage in Inglewood's Los Angeles Stadium to deliver electrifying performances, thus inaugurating the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA.