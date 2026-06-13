Ryan Reynolds endures epic ‘planes, trains, and automobiles’ journey for Canada’s historic FIFA World Cup opener

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was determined not to miss the FIFA World Cup match, revealing that the long journey involving “planes, trains, and automobiles” was completely worth.

I was not gonna miss this match: Ryan Reynolds hails electric Toronto atmosphere

The Deadpool and Wolverine star shared a handful of images of his travel and then a slew of pictures of him from the Toronto Stadium. The actor also shared that the entire nation turned up in full force to create what he described as one of the “greatest atmospheres the sport has ever seen.”

He expressed his pride in Team Canada as he wrote in the caption, “I was not gonna miss this match. Planes, trains, automobiles to get here but completely worth it. Toronto showed up. Canada showed up. One of the greatest atmospheres the sport has seen. So proud of @teamcanada @fifaworldcup @canadasoccer.”