Lionel Messi is in peak form as he trains for Argentina's opening World Cup match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway and defending champions Argentina are yet to begin their tournament campaign. The team, led by the legendary Lionel Messi and coached by Lionel Scaloni, are giving their all in training.

Before Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria on June 16, 2026 (June 17, 2026, 6:30 am IST), Messi had an intensive training session. The World Champion has been sharing snippets of his preparation on his Instagram and fans think he is in great shape, despite his age.

Lionel Messi determined to defend World Cup title

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is set to feature in his sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at the age of 38 (he will turn 39 on June 24). He will once again captain his side at the tournament.