Lionel Messi is in peak form as he trains for Argentina's opening World Cup match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway and defending champions Argentina are yet to begin their tournament campaign. The team, led by the legendary Lionel Messi and coached by Lionel Scaloni, are giving their all in training.
Before Argentina's World Cup opening match against Algeria on June 16, 2026 (June 17, 2026, 6:30 am IST), Messi had an intensive training session. The World Champion has been sharing snippets of his preparation on his Instagram and fans think he is in great shape, despite his age.
Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is set to feature in his sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at the age of 38 (he will turn 39 on June 24). He will once again captain his side at the tournament.
After he won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, many thought he would not return to defend the title this year. Proving everyone wrong, he now looks better than ever to fight and retain the title.
In the pictures from Argentina's training camp, the former Barcelona star can be seen training hard. He is practicing penalty kicks, taking part in routine drills and working on his running to ensure his best self is on the pitch during his country's opener.
Days before the tournament, Messi had an injury scare after he asked to be substituted during an Inter Miami match. Fortunately, all he felt was slight discomfort and muscle fatigue. With proper medical care and training, he was able to get back on track.
During Argentina's pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland, Messi scored a penalty a minute after being substituted late into the second half at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama.
Talking to the press after the match, the No 10 said that he was happy with his physical form. :I was eager to play for a while since I arrived with this discomfort. I am happy, enjoying every moment, and excited as always. I felt great, I was keen to get started and shake off the fears you have when you have this discomfort", he said.
Holders Argentina have been drawn into Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Algeria, Jordan and Austria.