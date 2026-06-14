FIFA World Cup 2026: Epic team send-offs! Watch the video

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally underway, but before the action began on the pitch, several nations gave their teams unforgettable send-offs! Norway celebrated its first World Cup qualification since 1998 with a stunning Viking-inspired photoshoot. Brazil's team received a spectacular water salute at the airport, symbolizing blessings, protection, and good fortune. Meanwhile, Turkey arrived in style with a massive convoy of nearly 100 vehicles escorting the squad to the airport. Watch the video to know the whole story!