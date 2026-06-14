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FIFA World Cup 2026: Epic team send-offs! Watch the video
From Viking warriors to water salutes and grand convoys, these World Cup 2026 send-offs were as memorable as the tournament itself
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally underway, but before the action began on the pitch, several nations gave their teams unforgettable send-offs! Norway celebrated its first World Cup qualification since 1998 with a stunning Viking-inspired photoshoot. Brazil's team received a spectacular water salute at the airport, symbolizing blessings, protection, and good fortune. Meanwhile, Turkey arrived in style with a massive convoy of nearly 100 vehicles escorting the squad to the airport. Watch the video to know the whole story!