Kylian Mbappé seals victory for France in record-breaking match against Senegal in the World Cup

France's Kylian Mbappé is among the stars people will have their eyes on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and he made sure that no one is disappointed.

During France's tournament opener against Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium, he scored a stunning brace to ensure his country's victory.

France secure three points after first match in FIFA World Cup 2026

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, France opened their World Cup campaign with a win against Senegal. However, things were not smooth for the title contenders for most of the match. The first half was underwhelming as both sides failed to have a breakthrough.