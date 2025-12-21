Kylian Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record

To commemorate the milestone, Mbappe celebrated with Cristiano's Ronaldo's iconic SIUUU. Posting the pictures from his goal celebration, Mbappe later wrote on Instagram, "Believe in your dreams. Big up @cristiano". The post, which also included a throwback picture of him with Ronaldo, got a nod from the legend himself in the comment section.

Speaking during the post-match interview, Kylian Mbappe said, "Today, and because of the record, it’s incredible, in my first year to be able to do what Cristiano did. My idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid and a reference in world football. It’s an honour for me".

Mbappe's goal celebration was a way to honour the player he has grown looking up to. He said, "I wanted to give him a little nod because he has always been affectionate with me. Normally I have my own celebration, but I wanted to share that with him, and like I said, he’s been my idol since I was a kid. I have a very good relationship with him, he’s a friend now".

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid on July 1, 2024, causing much uproar had a dull first season. However, with the club struggling to win matches this season, Mbappe has been a strong pillar and a player coach Xabi Alonso has been relying on to win matches.

With the win against Sevilla, Real Madrid, with 42 points, currently stand second in the table with Barcelona ahead with just a single point.