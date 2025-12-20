Internet is obsessed after Cristiano Ronaldo dropped post-sauna photo

The internet became immediately obsessed as the post became viral, with many praising the dedication to fitness that the footballer still has despite nearing the tail end of his glorious career.

The post has already garnered over 15M likes in less than a day and thousands comments. "The goat", read one comment. Another fan said, "Not human!!! This guy defies what is possible". Referring to his passion for discipline, one user wrote, "Cristiano is the living reminder that nothing beats discipline, consistency, and love for what you do".

"SHREDDED!! MY BROTHER, GREATEST OF ALL TIME ", commented another. "Siuuuuuu", wrote another fan, referring to his iconic goal celebration. Another fan commented, "Fitter & stronger than Bruce Lee".

Cristiano Ronaldo has always maintained that he does not feel the brunt of age because of the amount of training and recovery he consistently undergoes. He still has the ability to compete with the best players of the game, thanks to his discipline and persistence.

While most players hang their boots by they are in their mid-30s, Ronaldo continues to push the limits even as he is about to turn 41 in February. The five time Ballon d'Or winner now has his eyes set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and bring home the much awaited trophy in what will be his last World Cup.