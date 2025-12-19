Cristiano Ronaldo joins the cast of Fast X: Part 2

Vin Diesel, the mastermind behind the ‘Fast mythology’, shared, “The involvement of Ronaldo? Definitely not a cameo role. He’s a real one, and we actually created a role for him because he’s got his own persona, which will integrate seamlessly with our story.”

Since its humble beginnings in street racing in 2001, the Fast & Furious brand has matured into a $7 billion phenomenon that sustains itself on the strengths of loyalty and incredible stunts. Injecting one of the most iconic athletes in sports history into this movie series is clearly an attempt to go out in a blaze of glory.

Fast X: Part 2 is set to roll out come April 2027, with the film apparently set to act as the finale for the main story. As the community considers the possibility of watching Ronaldo get mixed up in some kind of pursuit or hand-to-hand combat segment, one thing is for sure — the way to the big finale is going to get a whole lot more legendary.