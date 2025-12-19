Did you know Eva Longoria paid $6 million to save 'John Wick' the movie?

During a recent interview, Chad said, "We were less than a week out and we lost almost $6 million on a gap financing. We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn’t raise the money in time. [Eva] came to the rescue and she provided the gap financing, literally less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away".

The director said that Keanu Reeves, besides him and David had already pitched in but the funding gap did not close. This is when Eva stepped in, without letting anyone know.

Chad Stahelski added, "Basil took us out to dinner, and we were laughing about all the bullsh*t that happened, and he said, 'By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria'. We were like, 'What!'".

Chad Stahelski and David Leitch had later taken out Eva Longoria for a fancy lunch out of gratitude.

Recalling the lunch at Chateau Marmont, Chad said, "She was laughing going, 'I didn’t think it was going to work'". David added that Eva had confessed that she felt paying for John Wick was the best investment she ever made.