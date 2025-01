Eva Longoria donates $50,000 to families, workers impacted by LA fires

Actress Eva Longoria is extending a helping hand to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Recently, the actress, 49, shared an emotional video message on Instagram amid the ongoing wildfires.

In her video, Eva said she’s donating $50,000 to the organisation This Is About Humanity to support frontline workers and families who have been impacted by the fires.

"It's been a crazy week", she said, "devastating for so many people, so many friends who've lost a lot ... Memories and things that people have worked really hard for."

The Desperate Housewives star then revealed that she and her family evacuated their home because they were "under a warning" and "kept getting an alarm”. However, she added that she is now housing friends "who had evacuated from other areas”.

"We've donated clothes, I literally emptied out my pantry to take down to all of the places that are accepting donations”, the actress continued. "I am going to be supporting This Is About Humanity. They are matching up to $50,000 for frontline essential workers and families that are impacted by the fires. I'm going to be matching that $50,000 personally."