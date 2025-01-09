From Paris Hilton to Billy Crystal, Hollywood celebrities lose their houses in California wildfires

The wildfires raging across Southern California have become a grave concern, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and leaving many in despair. As investigations into the cause continue, the flames have tragically reduced numerous homes to rubble, impacting countless lives.
Among those affected are residents of The Palisades, the hardest-hit area. The devastation also reached Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and Liam Hemsworth, whose homes were reduced to ashes.
According to reports, The Palisades fire ignited around 10:30 am ET, followed by the Eaton fire later that evening at 6:30 pm ET on January 7, adding to the widespread destruction.
James Woods, Diane Warren, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody also lost their homes in the wildfires. Sources added that the homes other Hollywood stars such as Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Diane Keaton and Steven Spielberg's homes are also dangerously close to the fire, with Ben Affleck already evacuating his newly-bought USD 20 million bachelor pad.
The celebrities were devastated and heartbroken to lose their homes, with many of them having lived in these houses for over a decade. Actor Billy Crystal in a statement said they were "heartbroken" by the loss of their Palisades property as they had lived there since 1979.
James broke down in tears as he gave a statement to a popular media house on losing his property. "One day you're swimming in the pool, and the next day it's all gone," he was quoted as saying.
On the other hand, Paris and Mark took to social media to mourn and express their devastation.
The fires continue to affect not only celebrity homes, but Hollywood at large with film premieres being canceled and nomination announcements of Screen Actors Guild Awards and Oscars 2025 being postponed.