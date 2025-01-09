From Paris Hilton to Billy Crystal, Hollywood celebrities lose their houses in California wildfires

The wildfires raging across Southern California have become a grave concern, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and leaving many in despair. As investigations into the cause continue, the flames have tragically reduced numerous homes to rubble, impacting countless lives.

Among those affected are residents of The Palisades, the hardest-hit area. The devastation also reached Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and Liam Hemsworth, whose homes were reduced to ashes.

According to reports, The Palisades fire ignited around 10:30 am ET, followed by the Eaton fire later that evening at 6:30 pm ET on January 7, adding to the widespread destruction.