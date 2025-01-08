Screen Actors Guild Awards cancel live nominations announcement due to Los Angeles wildfires

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have cancelled an in-person announcement planned for Wednesday morning due to devastating wildfires and winds in the Los Angeles area.

The nominations for awards honoring the best performances in movies and television will be announced by press release instead of at a live event hosted by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch.

Homes and structures are burning in a pair of wind-swept fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and Altadena, a neighborhood near Pasadena, California.