Swinging into her heart: Tom Holland and Zendaya gets engaged

According to media reports, Tom Holland and Zendaya are now engaged. After years of dating each other, Tom finally asked Zendaya the very important question, with Zendaya's answer being what he wanted to hear. As per sources, Tom popped the question some time between Christmas and New Year's. It happened in one of Zendaya's family homes in a very private and intimate setting with just the two of them.

The couple (both 28) met each other on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and found themselves having a liking for each other. The couple started dating a few years later around 2021. There were no speculations regarding their future until Zendaya appeared on the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globes, where everyone was quick to notice the diamond ring on her finger, which sparked rumours that were confirmed by sources close to the couple.