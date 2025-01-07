Swinging into her heart: Tom Holland and Zendaya gets engaged

According to media reports, Tom Holland and Zendaya are now engaged. After years of dating each other, Tom finally asked Zendaya the very important question, with Zendaya's answer being what he wanted to hear. As per sources, Tom popped the question some time between Christmas and New Year's. It happened in one of Zendaya's family homes in a very private and intimate setting with just the two of them.
The couple (both 28) met each other on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and found themselves having a liking for each other. The couple started dating a few years later around 2021. There were no speculations regarding their future until Zendaya appeared on the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globes, where everyone was quick to notice the diamond ring on her finger, which sparked rumours that were confirmed by sources close to the couple.
The couple have a great chemistry on screen and with time it has become clear their chemistry translates very well off-screen as well. Since going public, the couple have never shied away from expressing their feelings for each other. From regularly posting pictures of each other on their social media handles to talking about their respect for each other's spaces, it is evident why Tom and Zendaya have decided to take the next step.
Tom and Zendaya were first seen together in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones-Watson and went on to play the characters in the next two sequels. While they are rumoured to be seen together again in Marvel Studios' fourth Spider-Man film, they have been confirmed to star in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey.