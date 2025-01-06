Zendaya steals the show in Louis Vuitton outfit, her stunning diamond ring sparks engagement rumours

Zendaya made a striking appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Monday (IST), turning heads with her stunning orange ensemble. However, it wasn't just her custom Louis Vuitton dress or Bulgari jewellery that caught the internet's attention; a prominent diamond ring on that finger ignited speculation about a possible engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.
Zendaya, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Challengers, was among the first celebrities to arrive on the red carpet. While her custom burnt orange satin Louis Vuitton dress, with its sweetheart neckline and voluminous skirt, was undoubtedly a showstopper, it was the large oval-cut diamond ring, set east to west on a gold band, that became the main talking point.
Social media quickly lit up with questions and comments. One user on X posted a photo of Zendaya's hand, writing, "WAIT A MINUTE." Another simply stated, "That’s a nice ring you got on zendaya…"
Although neither Zendaya nor Tom has officially confirmed an engagement, rumours of their potential marriage have been circulating for some time.
In April 2024, a source told a media house "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality. They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part." The source added that both actors value their privacy.
Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played love interests. After years of speculation about their off-screen relationship, they publicly confirmed their romance in 2021 after being photographed kissing.
While the prominent diamond ring has fueled engagement rumours, some fans have also pointed out Zendaya's existing relationship with Bulgari, for which she is an ambassador. She has worn Bulgari diamonds on the red carpet in the past, leading to speculation that the ring could be a part of her partnership with the brand. Zendaya also wore another diamond ring on her right hand, further adding to the speculation.
Beyond the ring, Zendaya’s overall look was undeniably glamorous. The dramatic custom burnt orange satin dress from Louis Vuitton was paired with matching pointed-toe pumps. She accessorised with a glitzy choker necklace and wore her chestnut hair in a short, curly style, created by hairstylist Coree Moreno using Bellami clip-in extensions.