Zendaya steals the show in Louis Vuitton outfit, her stunning diamond ring sparks engagement rumours

Zendaya made a striking appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Monday (IST), turning heads with her stunning orange ensemble. However, it wasn't just her custom Louis Vuitton dress or Bulgari jewellery that caught the internet's attention; a prominent diamond ring on that finger ignited speculation about a possible engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Zendaya, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Challengers, was among the first celebrities to arrive on the red carpet. While her custom burnt orange satin Louis Vuitton dress, with its sweetheart neckline and voluminous skirt, was undoubtedly a showstopper, it was the large oval-cut diamond ring, set east to west on a gold band, that became the main talking point.